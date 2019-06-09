October 26, 1937 - June 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Keith E. Gibney, age 81, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Keith was born October 26, 1937, the son of the late Glenn F. and Dorothy M. (Baltz) Gibney. Keith grew up in the Kendall/Elroy area. After high school, Keith moved to Janesville, where he started working for General Motors Corp. He retired from the Soft Trim Dept. in 1992 after 38 years of service. Keith was a longtime member of the U.A.W. Local 95. On October 11, 1958, he married the love of his life, the former Nancy J. Dwyer, in Kendall, WI. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2016. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and especially enjoyed following Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. With his love of NASCAR, he also was a collector of scale cars from the many teams in the sport. He loved to travel, and he and Nancy enjoyed vacations in Hawaii together for many years. Keith was also a home builder, having built his own home, as well as for many friends he knew. Visiting casinos was always a nice way for Keith to pass some time with his daughters. Keith will be remembered for his passion for his collection of cars, and always took great pride in their appearance by hand washing and polishing them all!

He is survived by his three beloved daughters: Connie (Rick) Mueller, Shelley (Matt) Weber, and Ronette (Roger) Johnson, all of Janesville; his two brothers, Robert (Charlane) Gibney, of Milton, and Dean (Laura) Gibney, of Holt, MI; his four dear grandchildren: Marissa, Betsy, Ethan, and Matthew; and by nieces; nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Memorial services in celebration of Keith's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

