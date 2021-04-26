April 7, 1946 - April 20, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Keith D. Ostic, age 75, passed away in the morning of April 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Keith was born on March 7, 1946, in Rockford, IL, the son of Alonzo and Wilma (Barger) Ostic. Even as a young child, Keith's love of art was already deeply embedded inside of him. Keith attended Central College in Pella, IA where he met the love of his life, Marjorie A. TeSelle. Keith graduated Central in 1968, with a degree, Bachelor's of Fine Arts. Keith and Marge got married in Holland, NE on March 25, 1970, and they soon moved to Janesville, WI to pursue their teaching careers. Keith taught at Old Marshall Middle School from 1970 until 1989, and at Craig High School from 1990 to 2006. Keith and Marge were blessed with two children, Valerie in 1985 and Alexander in 1989. In his free time Keith loved playing with his cribbage club which he had been a part of for over 40 years.
Keith is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marjorie; son, Alexander Ostic; 3 sisters, Verlette (Tim) Gorman, Lorelle (Rob) Wandell, and Glenys (Herman) Reyes; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Valerie Lynn Ostic; brother, Carl Ostic; and many friends and colleagues.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic all guests are asked to please wear a mask and practice good social distancing practices. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com