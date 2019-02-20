July 31, 1947 - February 18, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Keith D. Maves, age 71, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Edgerton on July 31, 1947, the son of LaVerne and Beverly (Quam) Maves. Keith was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1968-1970, where he heroically served our country, and was awarded a Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievements in ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. Keith delivered for Southern Wisconsin News, and later helped with the lawn maintenance and snow removal. He also delivered papers for Capital Newspapers, Madison. He was an avid CB user and enjoyed talking all day long with his CB friends.

Keith is survived by three siblings: Glenn (Sherry) Maves, Sandy (Bud) Huebner and Dale Maves all of Edgerton; nine nieces and nephews: Melissa, Michael, Tim, Tonya, Michelle, Darcy, Duane, Melissa and Meredith; and many great nieces; great nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Pauline Maves.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. Memorials may be made in Keith's name to St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton or the Edgerton Veteran's Memorial Fund at Central Park. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com