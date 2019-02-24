January 21, 1948 - January 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Keith August Fiedler, 70 years, died at Our House Senior Living in Janesville, WI on January 4, 2019. He was born the fifth of five children to Earl Herman and Beverly Georgene (Manthei) Fiedler of Janesville on January 21, 1948. Keith graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1966. He was employed as a painter for most of his life. He enjoyed painting both indoor and outdoor, homes and businesses. He was a perfectionist at his job. He had a love of animals, especially his dog, Tasha. He also enjoyed walking outdoors. Keith was an avid reader of the Janesville Gazette - he loved to discuss politics, and he was very opinionated!

He married Miss Janesville, Linda Marie Rice, in 1969. Surviving them are their four children: Natalie (Leroy) Newberg, Nichole Fiedler, and twins, Kimberly Fiedler and Matthew Fiedler; their grandchildren: Morgan, Leah, Mason, Cole, Hunter, Isabella, Meira and Mariah. Also surviving are his sisters, Nancy Fiedler and Kay (Dale) Fulton; and a brother, James (Bernice) Fiedler; as well as many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Earl Fiedler; mother, Beverly Georgene (Manthei) Fiedler; a sister, Paulette Lynn Fiedler; and his ex-wife, Linda (Rice) Burri; along with grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family. There will be a private Celebration of Life with family and friends at a later date.