October 16, 1950 - October 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Keith Allan Lutz, age 68, of Janesville, WI, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2019, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born in DeKalb, IL, on October 16, 1950, the son of Lawrence and Delores (Clair) Lutz. Keith attended Milton College and received a food service supervisor's degree from Blackhawk Technical College. Keith married Sharon M. Miller on October 23, 1976. Even though Keith was a "jack of all trades" who could always find a way to "fix it", he was best known for being a chef. He especially enjoyed cake decorating and was a devoted volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital and previously volunteered as a Special Olympics bowling coach. Keith was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church. Keith's greatest joy was his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Heather (Jeremy) Burton of Roseville, MN, and Sarah (Jon) Oswald of Janesville; and three beloved grandchildren: Ella and Ava Oswald and Isaiah Burton. He is also survived by his brother, Clair (Cathy) Lutz; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, A.R. and Carol Miller; in-laws, Jane (Jeff) Metzler, Al (Julie) Miller; and his extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Brian Lutz; and Betty Freeman, his beloved mother figure.

A memorial service to honor Keith's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3300 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville. Pastor Jason Eddy will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Lutz family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, www.henkeclarson.com