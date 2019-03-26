December 23, 1952 - March 23, 2019

Rhinelander, WI -- Keith Alan Shallcross of Rhinelander, WI, 66, with the spirit and the attitude of 35, was born on December 23, 1952 in Urbana, IL. He was the son of Thomas James Shallcross and Patricia Joan May. Lucky for him he met and fell in love with an amazing woman, and married Nancy Faye Moore June 16, 1973 in Elmhurst, IL. Together they created a life worth living, and lived a life of love, laughter and amazement.

Together, they created a three children: sons, Jason (Teresa) Shallcross of Delavan, and Marc (Tara) Shallcross of Delavan, WI, and daughter, Danielle (Jerry Schultz) Shallcross of Jefferson, OR. He is also survived by his two fur babies, Shadow and Sofie. Notwithstanding, he is also survived by: three sisters: Kathy (John) Boland of Delavan Lake, WI, Kristie (David) Phelps of Salem, OR, and Kim (Jim) Anderson of Batavia, IL; and brother, Kevin (Deanne) Shallcross of Norridge, IL. He also influenced and is honored by six grandchildren: Kai, Kiela, Keilani, Evan, Jaiden and Joey; and five fur grandchildren: Cabo, Alex, Connor, Linkin and Lexi.

When not being the superhero, entertainer, and amazing human of his family, Keith was the Owner and Operator of Reed's Marine of Delavan Lake. It is now dedicated as K.A.S. Acres. (Reed's Marine's Service & Storage Department)

A Gathering to celebrate him will be Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Betzer Funeral Home, 118 S. 2nd St., Delavan, WI 53115. In lieu of flowers donations to lymphoma.org would be appreciated.