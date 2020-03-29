- March 27, 2020
Janesville -- Keith A. Wickham, 91, of Janesville, passed away March 27, 2020 at Rock Haven. Keith was born in 1928 to Audrey and Wesley "Wes" Wickham, and grew up in Beloit, where he learned to be 'rough and tough and hard to bluff'. Keith married Alyce Jacobson in 1948; they later divorced. He married Roberta "Ces" Venable in 1954. Keith worked hard from a young age, cooking at the Snack Shop for his brother-in-law Laurence Dibert, and painting for his Uncle Whitney. Keith worked for the U.S. Post Office in Janesville as a mail carrier, on the same route in the Fourth Ward, from 1968 until he retired in 1993. Through the years, Keith also cooked at The Monterey Hotel, The Snack Shop, The Woodpile, The 19th Tee, Harpo's and Cherry's. On January 13, 1992, Keith rescued Dale Zimmerman, who had fallen into Lake Kegonsa while ice fishing. Because of this rescue, Keith was named a U.S. post Office Hero in 1993, and was honored in a ceremony that took place in Washington D.C. After retirement, Keith continued to volunteer with Post Office food drives, and Salvation Army service projects, ringing bells and delivering flowers. Keith loved being outdoors; he enjoyed duck and pheasant hunting, loved fishing, ice fishing, flying kites, gardening, even mowing and shoveling snow. Keith was proud of his home of 56 years on Church St. and enjoyed his friendships with neighbors Frank, Dan. Larry, Harry, Ernie, Gene, Bert, Art, and Herb and spending time with his fishing and hunting buddies. Keith loved telling stories, especially about his mail route, where the real people lived. Keith's philosophy of life was, 'never hurry, never worry': he left that to others.
Keith is survived by Ces Wickham, his wife of 65 years; four children: Joe (Shirley) Wickham of Madison, Jennifer (Garry) Summers of Janesville, Jill (Rob Sholl) Wickham of Wauwatosa, and Jack (Beth) Wickham of Frankfort, IL.; seven grandchildren: Lori and Tommy Summers, Emma (Spence Dabbs), Ted (Jayne Tamboia), and Anna Sholl, Jackie Wickham (Matt) Smith and Kevin Wickham; and four great grandchildren: Teagan and Beckett Summers, Allie Smith, and Eloise Dabbs. Keith was preceded in death by his two siblings: brother, Joe, killed in Luxembourg during WWII; and sister, Blanche Berger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. A celebration of Keith's life will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Keith's family would like to thank the staff at Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care.