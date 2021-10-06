Whitewater, WI - Keith A. Strait, 77, Whitewater passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI.
Keith was born on December 31, 1943 in Elkhorn, WI to Francis and Helen (McNamer) Strait. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1963 and received his Bachelor's Degree in education from UW-Whitewater. While in college he served his country in the United States Naval Reserves. He was activated during the Vietnam War and was stationed in San Diego, CA. He married Kaylene Hutcheson on January 21, 1967 in Whitewater. Keith taught for 36 years and for 35 of those years he taught for the Whitewater Unified School District as a fifth and sixth grade teacher. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, travel and reading and spending time with his grandchildren. Keith was an active member of the St. John Masonic Lodge in Whitewater and served four terms as the Worshipful Master.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kaylene; sons: Quinn (Amy) Strait, MN, Cale (Tasha) Strait, MN; grandchildren: Laila, Tenzin, Fiona, Zay, Cade, and Wynn; siblings: Barbara Moore, Black River Falls, Marion Halverson, Kenosha, Marlyn (Roger) Buswell, Beloit, and Gordon Strait, Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Kyle; brothers: Ray, Kermit, Stewart and sister Mildred Pester.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00pm at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to the St. John Masonic Lodge in Keith's honor.