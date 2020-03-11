October 5, 1932 - March 4, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Keith A. Simmons, age 87, of Delavan, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Williams Bay Health Services. He was born in Wellsville, NY on October 5, 1932, the son of Wayne and Doris (McGill) Simmons. He graduated from Wellsville High School and attended Arkansas University as well as Alfred University. In May of 1974, he met his future wife during a vacation in Hawaii, and returned to Hawaii with Dorothy A. (Florin) Simmons on their honeymoon, as they were married at Emerald Grove Congregational Church on May 16, 1975. Keith was an engineer, and helped build an oil refinery in Thailand and a plant for Abbot Labs in Puerto Rico. He was also in the Army National Guard. Keith enjoyed bowling and golfing with his wife in Hawaii and Florida as well as casino trips. He was very involved with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, as he was Exalted Ruler of the Local Lodge twice, State President of Wisconsin Elks Association in 1996, Elk of the Year in 2001, Past Grand Lodge Committee in 2007-2008, and received the President's Call to Service Award from President Obama for completing more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service.

Keith is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy; sons, Barry (Karla) Simmons, of NY, Wayne Simmons, of IN; daughters, Rebella (Gary) Muoio, of NY, Karyl (Dan) Logan, of NY; daughter-in-law, Tonie Simmons; niece, Kay (David) Brewick, of CO; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keith is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Simmons; sons, Alan and Keith Jr; and daughters, Betsy and Elizebeth.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan with Rev. Mike Ligman officiating and a Tribute from the Janesville Elks Lodge #254. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com