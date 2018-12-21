June 24, 1986 - December 10, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Kayla Marie Ann Kirchner, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home December 10, 2018, while recovering from an illness.
Kayla was a beautiful woman full of sass and laughter with the kindest heart. She always tried to help others before herself and truly had a heart of gold. She was engaged to the love of her life, Ben Rowin, and had immeasurable amount of love for her children: Carter O'Leary (Bubba), Ahniya Kirchner (Niya), Amara Rowin (Pootie) and Ryan Johnson (Bonus son) She always told them, "I love you to the moon, beyond the stars, to infinity, an back to my heart" She meant every word of it! They survive her, as do her parents; Andrea (Ginchoff) and Jason McCrea of WA, and Jim Kirchner of WI; "Brudder's" Kyle (Melissa) Kirchner and Alex (Heidi) Kirchner and "Sissy's" Autumn McCrea and Courtney (Cody) Zagroba; Grandparents Bob and Christine McCrea and Connie and Keith Kersting, nephew; AJ, nieces; Makenzie and Makaelyn, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her very special forever friends and soul sisters whom she loved so much; Ashley Thoftne, Niki Myszewski, Ashley Smith, and Destiney Gilland.
She was preceded in death by Grandparents; Don and Pat Ginchoff and Ed Kirchner.
In memory of Kayla a celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m. at Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Rd Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers
Memorial gifts may be made to the Kayla Kirchner Memorial Fund for her children. BECU 21182 State Route 410, Bonney Lake, WA 98391.
Please find peace and comfort in knowing that Kayla is in heaven with those who have passed and has been embraced with loving arms welcoming her home. She is hearing music again and dancing with such happiness. She will always be watching over all of us, but especially watching over and guiding her children. We love you, Kayla, MORE!
Don't cry for me in sadness, don't weep for me in sorrow; Instead celebrate my life; For I will be beside you, as sure as comes tomorrow. My body has gone but my spirit lives on, as does my love for you.
