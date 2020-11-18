December 29, 1942 - November 15, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Kay Louise Nehls, age 77, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Teresa Nehls, who provided loving care for her Mother and was her best friend. Kay was born on December 29, 1942, the daughter of Lawrence and Vera (Christiansen) Anderson. She graduated from Milton High School in 1960. Kay resided in the Edgerton area for most of her life, and worked in home health care, providing loving care to many patients of Rock and Dane Counties. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton, where she volunteered her time and talents in many areas. Kay also volunteered at Community Outreach in Edgerton.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Teresa Nehls of Edgerton; grandson, Andrew (Sasha) Nehls; and great-grandson, Sylas of Janesville; granddaughter, Ashley (Emily) Nehls of Wausau; sister, Judy Steinbicer of Little Rock, AR; niece, Jolene Steinbicer of Little Rock; two nephews, Jeff and Mike Anderson of Florida. Kay received a wonderful gift in 2010 when she was able to meet and know her birth son, Todd (Cheryl) Braman; and grandson, Wyatt of New Brighton, MN, and his extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Anderson; son, Daniel Nehls; stepdaughter, Tammie Nehls; and ex-husband Leonard Nehls.
At this time no memorial service is planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to 222 S Main St, Edgerton, WI, 53534. Thank you to Agrace Hospice for assisting in her care.