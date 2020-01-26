- January 8, 2020

Cypress, TX -- Kay Littlefield made her transition lovingly surrounded by family at the age of 85. Kay was born to Leon and Grace, owners of the Tryangle Inn, Delavan, WI. She graduated from Delavan HS in 1952. In 1959 she graduated from UWM and married the late Boyd Larson. The couple had two children and then divorced in 1970. In 1979, Kay married the late Elliott Giffen. She lived most of her life in southern Wisconsin but in retirement resided in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas.

Kay taught elementary school for over 30 years in various districts around southern Wisconsin. She worked most of her later career as a special education teacher for Racine County Schools. A woman of intense curiosity and wit, Kay had a great love and concern for her fellow human beings and a love of nature and learning. She took an active role in community organizations her whole life. She was devoted to promoting justice in social, economic, political and environmental issues.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and her second husband. She is survived by her daughters, Amy (David) and Jennifer, and her stepchildren, David (Kelley) and Hilary. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ben and Ellen, her step-grandchildren, Amber (Rob) and Miriam, and step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Jill, along with nieces, nephews, and a great many dear and longtime friends.

A celebration of Kay's life will be later this year in Delavan - details will be announced on her Facebook page.