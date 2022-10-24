Kay F.E. Nodolf

Milton, WI - Kay Frances Elizabeth Thomas Nodolf, age 83, loving wife, mother, and grandmother was called to her heavenly home on October 15, 2022, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Born August 31, 1939, on the family farm in Cobb, WI. Kay was the daughter of Aldro and Melva Thomas. You could take Kay off the farm, but you could never take the farm out of Kay. She loved sharing memories of her farm days. A special parcel of family acreage, Badger Hollow, was one of her favorite places to work, camp, and play over many years. She enjoyed the outdoor farm work, whether it be helping her father fix fences or make hay. Growing up on the farm shaped her life to value family, a strong work ethic, and piety.
Kay's love of music started at a young age. She danced and sang at her country school and used her gift of gab in 4-H and in her many other school activities. She was proud to have been the Cobb Kernels Prom Queen and was active in forensics and music, receiving state honors. She shared her musical talent, often playing taps on her trumpet at the local cemetery. Softball with the Cobb women was part of her summer schedule. Her high school glove that "never missed a catch" remains in the family today. After graduating from high school in 1957 she went on to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Kay graduated from Luther with a bachelor's degree in Music Education. She had met the love of her life, Curtis Nodolf while catching a ride back to college on 1959 semester break, sitting on her suitcase in his 1936 Chevrolet to squeeze in for the ride. Little did she know this ride would lead to everlasting love. Kay and Curt were married on September 3, 1960, at Peace Lutheran Church, Cobb with a lawn reception on her family farm. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
After graduation from Luther College in December 1960, Kay taught vocal elementary music in Fox Lake, WI until joining Curt at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. They lived in Devil's Elbow Missouri. At FLW she played the organ for Sunday chapel services. After leaving FLW in 1961 she went on to teach third grade at North Springfield Elementary in Fairfax County, Virginia while Curt was assigned to the Pentagon with the United States Army. During their time living in Alexandria, Virginia they enjoyed touring the east coast and the Washington D.C. area.
In 1965, Kay and Curt moved to Janesville, WI. They were blessed with three daughters: Renee, Heather, and Lisa. They lived on their Manogue road farmette for 41 years. The farm was complete with a horse, pony, goat, dogs, sheep, and many farm cats. Her children, 8 grandchildren, and family and friends have fond memories of tractor rides, swim parties, bonfires, and card parties. She loved to entertain and help others.
Kay taught Sunday School and served on numerous boards at First Lutheran Church and in the community. She was quick to write a poem and lead sing-alongs for any event or organization. As an elementary vocal school music teacher in the Milton School District for 20 years, she was devoted to instilling an appreciation of music in the lives of her students. Her elaborate school programs were cherished by students and parents. She taught private piano lessons for many years, and could not walk past a piano without tickling the ivories. After her retirement in 1999, Kay and Curt enjoyed traveling by motorhome with family throughout Wisconsin and the United States. A highlight of their travels was a family cruise to Mexico to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Kay's heart was the happiest when bringing joy to others. Kay reveled in being a grandmother and was very supportive of her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events, and big family gatherings. Her unwavering love of God was shared with everyone around her.
Kay is survived by her husband Curt, three daughters: Renee (Dan) Kolloff, Heather (Pat) Weberpal, and Lisa (Craig) Lieder; her "Elite 8" grandchildren: Kevin (Sara) Kolloff, Kyle Kolloff (fiance' Daytona Beth), Colin, Jack, Jenna, and Courtney Weberpal, and Jarrett and Elle Lieder. She is further survived by her sister Beverly Nice, brother Mark (Pat) Thomas, sister-in-law Nancy Thomas, brother-in-law David (Karen) Nodolf, nieces, and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Deane Thomas, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nancy and Robert Anderson, brother-in-law L.B.Nice, and nephew Casey Nice.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lilly, the Agrace Staff, and the many special friends and family who supported her with their prayers and compassion.
A visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 27th. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 28th at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A luncheon in the church fellowship hall will follow the service. Interment will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 29th at Calvary Cemetery in Cobb, WI. A luncheon will follow at Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Janesville, or Family of Faith Church, Fennimore, Wisconsin.