July 31, 1953 - June 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - On Friday, June 11, 2021, Kay Eileen Sturtevant at the age of 67, passed away at the Agrace Hospice Care Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. Kay had been a resident of Our House Assisted Living for the past few years.
Kay was the only child of Wesley and Jeanette (Lemke) Sturtevant, born on July 31, 1953. She grew up on her family's dairy farm in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Her alma maters were Whitewater High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After receiving her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1975, Kay worked in jobs as a librarian and in elementary education.
In 1979, she moved to the Chicago area where she began her employment with the Chicago & NorthWestern/Union Pacific Railroad. Over her thirty year career with the railroad, Kay's outstanding secretarial skills, education, experience, excellent work ethic, and pleasant personality, gained her the positions of starting as a general clerk to correspondence clerk to the appointed position of Chief Clerk of the Suburban Division/Commuter Operations. She worked under several superintendents and directors of administration, however, her assistance didn't stop there. Kay was known to help anyone. She worked for the railroad until March 2009 when she suffered a catastrophic health event.
Kay was a quiet soul with a generous heart. Her faith and walk with the Lord was important to her. She was a member of the Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church while she lived in the Aurora, IL area. Kay had a beautiful singing voice that she shared by participating in the choir there. Upon moving back to Janesville, she became a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
She loved doing and sharing with others many gifts of her talents, crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. Kay was very smart, she enjoyed playing cards and watching her favorite TV Game shows. She, also, had an amazing ability and love of solving all kinds of crossword puzzles. One did not want to compete with her!
She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley, and her mother, Jeanette. She is survived by several cousins and friends.
A Memorial will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 with Pastor James Janke officiating at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Janesville, Wisconsin. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the service at 11:00 am. Interment of her ashes will be at Jenson Cemetery in Edgerton, Wisconsin with her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 North Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546 and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave, Janesville, WI 53545.The Sturtevant family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.