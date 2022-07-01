Janesville, WI - Katlyn Marie Moe, age 22, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born in Janesville on October 2, 1999; the daughter of Mary Moe (Torpy) and Rodney Moe. Katlyn worked for Go-Green (CPT Plastics) in quality control after graduating from Arise Virtual Academy. She was free spirited and sassy in the best ways. She absolutely loved animals and the outdoors. She would wade in the water for hours to catch frogs, turtles, and sunfish. Other interests that Katlyn enjoyed were long boarding, hiking, water skiing, knee boarding, kayaking, and camping. Katlyn was an amazing artist and had an incredible singing voice; she was truly gifted. Katlyn will be remembered as our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and good friend.
She is survived by her parents, Mary and Rodney Moe; siblings, Adam Vaughn, and Brianna Moe; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Jack Torpy; paternal grandmother, Shirley Moe; and numerous extended family members and friends. Katlyn is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Melvin Moe.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting Katlyn's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Katlyn Moe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.