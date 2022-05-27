Kathryn Wait

Woodruff, WI - Katie Wait, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022 in hospice care in Woodruff, WI. Born in Albian, IN on December 14, 1926, she was the daughter of Rev. D. Andrew and Grace Howey. She graduated from high school in Round Lake IL. After World War II, she married George Wait on June 28, 1947. They moved to Janesville in 1953 and raised their family and resided there until George passed and Katie moved to Woodruff in late 2019 to be closer to her daughter. She is preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, and her only sister, Laini Zinn.
Her love of family was evident to all. Surviving family members include her 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews - all have fond memories of her and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to family, Katie had at least 3 passions in life - her belief in Jesus and God, her love of music, and her love of reading. She was involved in Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church for 56 years, where she sang in the choir and served in many volunteer capacities. A special thank you to Judy who drove her to church weekly in her later years. Music was a constant thread in her life - from playing in the high school band, singing with the Rock County Chorus, and teaching piano out of her home. She was a volunteer at the Janesville Public library and at the age of 55 joined the staff working at the circulation desk.
A special thank you to the staff at Milestone Senior Living Facility in Woodruff for their loving care while Katie was a resident there.
Final arrangements are through Nimsgern Funeral home in Woodruff, WI. Memorials can be made to Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville.
