April 3, 1953 - September 15, 2022 Darien, WI - Kathryn Sue Schwartz, age 69, passed away September 15th, 2022. She was born April 3rd, 1953 in St. Charles, IL, to Rodney and Connie (Judd) Luessenhop. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1971. Kathy was united in marriage to Lee Schwartz on January 13, 1973. Kathy is survived by her husband, her son Andrew (Amy) Schwartz of Darien, WI, grandchildren Shelby, Jaelyn, and Owen, great-granddaughter Kyleigh, sister Karen (Michael) DePellegrin of Mount Pleasant, PA, sister-in-law Bonnie Schwartz of Oshkosh, WI, sister-in-law Judy (Matt) Martin of Sun Prairie, WI and brother-in-law Jim (Rhonda) Schwartz of Walworth, WI and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In 1957, Kathy moved to Darien with her parents to their farm on School Section Road. She retired from Walworth-Fontana Water Treatment Plant in 2019. She was a member of the Darien Women’s Club. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren baking and making memories.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, and brother Jim.
A private graveside service for family will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, WI on Tuesday, October 4th followed by a celebration of life at Greenie’s Clubhouse Pavilion in Delavan, WI at 12:00pm, all friends and family are welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Schwartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.