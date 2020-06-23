January 28, 1951 - June 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kathryn Rose Thorn peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 69. Born to William H. and Margaret (Broderick) Thorn on January 28, 1951, Katy was the fifth of nine children. She attended St. Mary School, graduated from Janesville High School, and then studied at Madison Area Technical College to become a Certified Laboratory Assistant. After joining the Peace Corps, Katy worked in Tunis, Tunisia for four years. Upon her return to Wisconsin she worked in Portage before taking a position at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A disabling shoulder injury caused her to retire early.
Katy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her siblings: Carol (Ronald) Skelton, Milwaukee, Dr. William J (Victoria) Thorn, Milwaukee, Mary Josephine (Roger) Tallent, Kinta,OK, Rev. Robert Thorn, Wausau, Stephen (Sharon) Thorn, Dayton, TN, James (Stacy) Thorn Santa Clara, CA, Patricia (Robert) Polgreen Minneapolis, MN, and Virginia (John) Baba, Phoenix, AZ; 27 nephews and nieces; and several dozen grand nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family requests memorials be sent to The Heartwarming House, Milton, WI, Agrace Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Society.