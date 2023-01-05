Kathryn N. Hitchcock

October 17, 1929 - January 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Kathryn N. Hitchcock, 93, passed away at home on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born October 17, 1929, in Reedsburg, WI to Fred and Marguerite (Diener) Wacholtz. On January 20, 1951, she married Archie Hitchcock in Reedsburg. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2001.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Hitchcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.