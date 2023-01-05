Janesville, WI - Kathryn N. Hitchcock, 93, passed away at home on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born October 17, 1929, in Reedsburg, WI to Fred and Marguerite (Diener) Wacholtz. On January 20, 1951, she married Archie Hitchcock in Reedsburg. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2001.
Kathryn was a voracious reader, talked politics, and truly loved her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.
Kathryn is survived by her children: Thomas Hitchcock, Diane (Paul) Endres, Jackie (Bob) Gray, Terry (Levi) Hitchcock, and Kimberley Vandenburg; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four siblings: Pat, Rita, Joyce, John; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; son Timothy Hitchcock; a brother; and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 305 Lincoln St, Janesville (due to construction visitation and Mass will be held in the auditorium across the street). Mass of Christian Burial will at 11:00 AM at the auditorium with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Hitchcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
