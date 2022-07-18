June 3, 1962 - May 12, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Kathryn Maureen (Amorose) Hess unexpectedly passed away on May 12, 2022, at her home in Edgerton Wi. Katy was the oldest child and daughter of Joanne (Eddy) Amorose (deceased) and John Amorose Sr. She was born in Joliet, Illinois on June 3, 1962.
Katy graduated from Argyle High School in 1980 where she was a prominent academic student, athlete (basketball, track, volleyball, and cheerleading), and musician (French horn).
Katy earned her bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin Platteville and a master's degree in Science from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Katy was a teacher for 30 years in the Janesville School District, specializing in children with learning disabilities. She was immensely proud of being a teacher and absolutely loved being the best role model for the children she was teaching. She would frequently go out of her way to provide less fortunate students with much needed support, supplies, and the occasional Prom dress. She absolutely loved teaching and making a difference in a child's life. Katy was also very instrumental and praised for her efforts of implementing gender neutral restrooms for the LBGTQ community in the Janesville School District.
Katy was an advocate for the well-being and treatment of all animals. Her passion for animals was a huge part of her life and she regularly adopted, cared for, and gave many cats and dogs their forever home, especially her favorite kitty, Poofy and her two dogs, Killian and Kate. Katy was an avid and proclaimed bird watcher and spent many days birding in the multitude of parks and wetlands in the surrounding area. She was a huge tennis fan and loved to watch and cheer for her favorite player, Roger Federer. One of her most treasured moments was being able to attend and watch Roger Federer play tennis live at the Laver Cup in Chicago. Katy loved horse racing and would regularly celebrate the Triple Crown races by making mint julep drinks and wearing special derby hats with her Mom, Dad, and family. She was an avid reader of true crime novels, especially the investigations and capturing of serial killers. Her passion to study the psychological behaviors and varied motives led her to do her own research to solve cases. This passion also drove her to participate in several investigative podcasts and was ultimately recognized for her work and contributions by cold case investigator, Det. Kenneth Mains.
Katy is survived by her father John Amorose Sr. of Argyle, Sister Kristine Amorose of Argyle, Brother John Amorose Jr. of Eagle River, sister Tracey Kamps of Argyle, Brother Jeff (Alison) Amorose of Fredericksburg VA, and brother Sean (Tara) Amorose of Argyle. Nephews Nicholas Amorose of Eagle River, Zachory Amorose of Monroe, Christopher (Emily) Severson of Milwaukee, Matthew (Tara) Amorose of Argyle, Jacob Amorose of Philadelphia PA, and Samuel Amorose of Fredericksburg VA, Niece Caitlynn Kamps of Madison and Great Niece Vera Amorose of Argyle.
Katy is proceeded in death by her Mother Joanne (Eddy) Amorose, Husband Eric Hess, Maternal Grandparents Maurice and Anne (Teodorowicz) Eddy, Sister Karen Amorose, and Paternal Grandparents Angelo and Madelyn (Urbanec) Amorose.
Katy was a very private person, and no service will be held. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family.
Remembrances and condolences can be sent to the Amorose Family home: 1660 Old Hwy 81, Argyle Wi 53504. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton has assisted the family.