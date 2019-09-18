September 5, 1950 - September 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kathryn "Leslie" Gaffney, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Hazel Green, WI on September 5, 1950, the daughter of Alvin and Rosalia (Stockel) Stotmeister. Leslie was a 1968 graduate of Rochelle High School and married her loving husband, Larry Gaffney in Rochelle, Illinois on April 4, 1970. Leslie worked for General Motors for 29 years in assembly and in supervision, retiring in 2006. She was enjoying retirement. Leslie had the time to spend with her friends and family and to also enjoy her Sunday Television (Masterpiece Theatre, Downton Abby, and Game of Thrones). Leslie's culinary skills were the highlight of every gathering. Her creativity and attention to detail provided many brides with unforgettable showers and wedding receptions. She was a woman of immeasurable talents, at home, at work and as a friend.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, David Gaffney; brother, Kevin (Ellen) Stotmeister; nieces, Erin (Travis) Buck (their children, Avery and Harper), and Sarah (Jason) Pearson (their son, Kevin); as well as many extended family members and friends. Leslie is predeceased by her parents; and her son, Chris Gaffney in 2009.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private committal service will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com