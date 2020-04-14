September 29, 1949 - April 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kathryn L. Platson, age 70, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on September 29, 1949, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Aspinwall) Klemp. She graduated from Janesville high school in 1968. She married Donald Platson in 1986, and lived with their family on the South side of Janesville until her passing. Kathy loved her family, her kids, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing cards, vacations with Don, annual trips with her mother and sisters, holidays and birthdays with family, especially Christmas. She loved the packers, reading books, NASCAR, and her dogs, Rufus and Riley.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Karie (Jason) Phalin of Janesville, Keith (Jodi) Kienbaum of Janesville, Scott Platson of Downing, WI, Deanna (Jim) Cormican of Clear Lake, WI; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (Don) Wilke and Sheri (Jim) Wolff; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy; in-laws: Bud and Reitha, and Mary Platson
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, and available via live webcast at shorturl.at/hlnoC. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com