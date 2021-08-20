Kathryn L. "Kathy" Berg

Janesville, WI - Kathryn "Kathy" L. Berg, age 73,of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. Kathy was born in Atlantic, Iowa on December 26, 1947; the daughter of Harry and Winona (Weber) Kenny. After graduating from Cashton High School, Kathy married James B. Berg on June 3, 1967 in Viroqua, Wisconsin at the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Melissa and Michael. She worked as the Card Catalog Secretary for the UW-LaCrosse and UW-Madison University libraries for a number of years and then stayed home to be a full-time housewife and mother. She was a faithful member of the Westside Baptist Church in Janesville. Kathy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Kathy is survived by her husband, James B. Berg; children: Melissa Schuett and Michael (Trenise) Berg; grandchildren: Gavin Schuett, Jadelyn (fiancé, Teghan) Berg, Michael Berg II, and Aiden Berg; mother in-law, Ruby Berg; and many extended members of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Larry Kenny, James Kenny and Connie Burch.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the WESTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH in Janesville. A private family service and committal was previously held in Ontario, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association Research Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
