Kathryn "Kit" M. Wright

July 5, 1930 - May 7, 2023

Janesville, WI - Kathryn "Kit" M. Wright, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The daughter of George and Marie (Topp) Buehl, Kit was born on July 5, 1930 on the Buehl Family farm west of Janesville where she lived her entire childhood. She married Theodore L. Wright, Sr. on November 6, 1948 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2001. Prior to marrying and starting a family, Kit worked at the newly opened Wisconsin Telephone Company in downtown Janesville as a switchboard operator.

