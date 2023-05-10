Janesville, WI - Kathryn "Kit" M. Wright, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The daughter of George and Marie (Topp) Buehl, Kit was born on July 5, 1930 on the Buehl Family farm west of Janesville where she lived her entire childhood. She married Theodore L. Wright, Sr. on November 6, 1948 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2001. Prior to marrying and starting a family, Kit worked at the newly opened Wisconsin Telephone Company in downtown Janesville as a switchboard operator.
Kit endured her share of tough times in her long life, but never let her kids live a day without a smile, a laugh or a hug. The tough times just never felt that tough to her children, and her positive attitude was passed on to them. She had a special bond with each of her eight children, and played a large part in the lives of her many grandchildren. In later years, Kit loved to travel, and always felt she was extremely fortunate to have been able to go as far away as Germany, France, and Mexico, as well as, to many parts of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. Some memorable trips with her children include a Broadway trip to New York City, an Alaskan cruise with a helicopter ride to a glacier, and because she was notoriously lucky at winning, several trips to Las Vegas.
She was a loyal member of St John's Lutheran church which she attended regularly her entire life. A long standing member of the Janesville Moose Club, Kit enjoyed nothing more than singing and dancing with her friends there while enjoying a cold beer. Over the years, she was on many bowling teams and was a great competitor, always getting a thrill out of winning a trophy to display. She was also a skilled card player, and rarely turned away from a game of Euchre or Pinochle with family and friends. She was a long standing Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed not only attending many games at Lambeau Field, but also gathering at home with her family to watch them play and cheer on her team.
Kathryn truly lived her life with honesty, integrity, compassion and loyalty until her passing. The values she embodied were lovingly passed on to her eight children, who each knew, every day, that they were loved.
Kit is survived by her children: Theodore (Sally) Wright, Jr., Cynthia Grassl, Steven (Mary) Wright, David (Pam Dach) Wright, Sherry (Steven Barefoot) Weinstein, Connie (Nathan) Wu, Thomas (Joyce Harp) Wright and Dori Wright; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one grand dog, Milo; brother in-law, Robert (Aurora) Wright; sisters in-law, LaVaughn Buehl and Valerie Buehl; and numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Bradley Wright and Emmajayne Mary Wright; brothers: Robert, Kenneth and Norman Buehl; and sister, Dorothy Roehl.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH; with Rev. Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue at Church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will be held in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; following the private family committal at Oakhill Cemetery on Friday. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
