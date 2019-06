April 12, 1962 - May 21, 2019

Belleville, WI -- Kathryn "Kathy" (Hageman) Buechel, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Brigham Park, 3160 County Rd. F, Blue Mounds, WI. Online condolences are available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com