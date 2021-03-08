June 10, 1930 - March 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kathryn H. Wells age 90 of Janesville died Thursday March 4, 2021 at Huntington Place in Janesville. She was born June 10, 1930 to the late David and Hazel (Hackett) Cox in Janesville, WI. She married Robert E. Wells on March 18, 1949 and he called her "Curly". After 43 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1992. Katie worked for Freemans, Zimmerman's and a secretary for many years at Quigley Smart in Beloit. She was crowned Queen of Beloit in 1986, was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Beloit, involved in the Rock Valley Chapter American Business Women and participated in The Red Hat Society. Katie loved to bowl and was an avid metal detector. She also loved to fish, though no one accused her of being good at it. Katie was a great cook, hostess and loved to laugh and was known for her sass!
Kathryn is survived by her daughter in law, Cheryl Wells; her four grandchildren, Susan Wagner, Lanny (Aubrey) Wells, Lori (Eli) Stokes and Nikki (Jim) Burrell; her fifteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and her sister Isabel (David) Laramie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her two sons, Floyd & Roger; her later in life companion, Bob Carlson and siblings: Darrel, Delmar, Howard, Gordon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Huntington Place and Agrace Hospice for the care they provided Kathryn.
Kathryn's Private Family viewing and visitation was held on Saturday March 6, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Private burial took place at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name with proceeds being donated to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, WI. Donations can be made online to the University of Wisconsin Foundation at www.supportuw.org/giveto/helpkids. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
