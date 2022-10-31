Kathryn G. Zetzman

July 28, 1927 - October 27, 2022 Janesville, WI - Kathryn Georgia Zetzman, age 95 of Janesville, died at home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on July 28, 1927 to George and Meta (Schori) Zetzman in Eau Claire, WI.
After completing high school, she attended nursing school but was unable to finish for health reasons. She then moved to Milwaukee and began her career working for Dr. Donald Ausman. She was his office manager until her retirement.
She retired to Tucson, AZ and loved living there for 25 years before moving to Janesville in 2015. Kathryn lived life large and had a generous, feisty and competitive spirit. She was dedicated to her niece and nephews and their families, visiting often thru out the years.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth, brother-in-law Kenneth Hanson and nephew Mark Hanson.
She is survived by her nephew Kerry (Patty) Hanson; nieces Kathy (Mike) Walker and Sue Hanson; 8 great nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
Per her request, there will be no service.
She will be laid to rest at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek, WI.
The family would like to thank Leona Gray for the devoted care she gave Kathy and all the other caregivers from Brightstar, Agrace Age at Home and Mercy Hospice.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Zetzman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.