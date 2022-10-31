Kathryn G. Zetzman

July 28, 1927 - October 27, 2022 Janesville, WI - Kathryn Georgia Zetzman, age 95 of Janesville, died at home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on July 28, 1927 to George and Meta (Schori) Zetzman in Eau Claire, WI.

After completing high school, she attended nursing school but was unable to finish for health reasons. She then moved to Milwaukee and began her career working for Dr. Donald Ausman. She was his office manager until her retirement.

