March 31, 1950 - November 11, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Kathryn Flood, 68, of Whitewater, died on Sunday, November 11, 2018. She was born in Fort Atkinson on March 31, 1950, the daughter of Loren and Evora Koch. She was raised in Hebron, and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1968. Kathryn worked for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for over 30 years until her retirement in 2011. Her interests included traveling, reading, and devoting time to her church. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Whitewater for many years and later St. Peter's in Fort Atkinson.
Kathy married Bruce Flood in 1973, and they had two sons, Andrew (Heather) of Evansville, and Jason (Leah) of Whitewater. Andrew teaches at John Muir Elementary School in Madison, and his brother serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, currently stationed at Fallon Naval Air Station, NV. Kathy particularly enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Devin (12), and grandson, Ethan (8). She is also survived by a very large and loving extended family, including two brothers, Allen Koch and Stanley (Joan) Koch; two sisters, Dorothy Koch and Linda (Richard) Koch; and sister-in-law JoAnn Koch. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Eugene, Don, and Vernon Koch; and sister-in-law, Darlene Koch.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
