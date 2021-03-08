October 6, 1948 - March 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kathryn E. Schoenbeck, 72, passed away peacefully after a five year valiant fight with cancer at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born October 6, 1948 in Monroe, WI to the late Otis and Kathleen (Walrack) Ayen. She graduated from Parkview High School Class of 1966. On July 4, 1992, Kathryn married Michael "Mike" Schoenbeck in Las Vegas, NV.
For most of her career Kathryn worked for Prent Corp in the model shop, but she also worked for Amtec making fuses for Navy mines.
She was an amazing baker and she always found a reason to bake whether for a holiday or just because she felt like it. Kathryn also enjoyed camping, antiquing, and visiting the Gulf Shores for a month with Mike. Kathryn was a true sunseeker and if you needed to find her you could most definitely find her in the backyard pool just basking in the sun. Lastly, she always looked forward to the yearly 4th of July party, not only because it was her wedding date but also it brought the family together.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 28 years, Mike Schoenbeck; three children: Tracy (Terry "Pooch") Johnson, Bradley (Deanna) Bell, and Marcy (Eric) Racine; two grandchildren: Carter and Kelsey; siblings: Richard (Elaine) Ayen, Mary Ann (Cecil) Daly, Donald Ayen, Susan (Richard) Pann, and Barbara (Ron) Arndt; two godchildren: Eric Bakkum and Angela Geer; nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, and a nephew.
Visitation for Kathryn will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home (formerly Whitcomb-Lynch), 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI 53548. A Celebration Service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Randall Booth officiating. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Thank you does not give it justice for how we appreciated all the stop bys, calls, or emails to show support to us and Kathryn. Also, to Agrace Hospice staff for your amazing care.