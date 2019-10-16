July 28, 1942 - October 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kathlene Kae Hadrich, age 77, passed away in the early morning of Monday, October 7, 2019, at Cedar Crest in Janesville. Kathy was born on July 28, 1942 to Roy and Lillian Osmondson, in Worthington MN. She raised four wonderful children: Kelly Kroning, Lisa Klemp, Christopher Hadrich, Amanda Hadrich. Her kids and eight grandchildren were the loves of her life. She had a love for being outdoors in the sun, fishing, and anything with the grandkids. She enjoyed bingo and chatting with her great friend, Ethel Brown.

She is survived by her children; grandchildren; and siblings: Bonnie H., Gordon O., Larry O., Ginger J., and Terry O. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Osmondson; and father of her children, Charles Hadrich.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Cedar Crest, 1702 South River Road, Janesville WI. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family would like to thank Cedar Crest and their staff along with Agrace HospiceCare for all the wonderful care given to Kathy.