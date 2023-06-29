Kathleen Valerie ""Kathy"" Hanson

Baraboo, WI - Kathleen "Kathy" Valerie Hanson, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born July 7th, 1935 in Janesville, WI to Howard & Pauline Whitmore (Wells). She married David A. Hanson on June 20th, 1953 in Footville, WI. David preceded her in death in 2011. Kathy loved her family and enjoyed every minute spent with them. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Dave and spending over 40 years on their farm. She loved spending time with their many friends & family dancing, playing cards, and dining out. Besides being a homemaker & a great cook, Kathy worked as a seamstress for much of her life, most recently at Tree Enterprises in Janesville, WI. Kathy treasured her family & friends. She always brought her beautiful smile & positive disposition to every gathering. She especially loved her role as a mother and grandmother to her three children, twelve grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Kathy is survived by her sister Mary Thostenson of Beloit; her two sons Randall Hanson of Orfordville, WI; Kevin (Debbie) Hanson of Baraboo, WI , and her daughter Marcy (Larry Skilondz) Hanson of Baraboo, WI. Twelve grandchildren, Nic Hanson, Courtney (John) Sigafus, Lance (Stefanie) Lannoye, Katie (Nick) Novinska, Eric (Michelle) Hanson, Kelly (Derrick) Fiez, Lisa (Matt) Bloomquist, Dan Hanson, Austin Hanson, Shannon Hanson, Nick (Aimee) Steinbrink, and Amanda (Orlando) Bourne. Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved husband David, her sister Rosie Conaway, and her parents Clifford & Pauline Wells. Kathy left her family and friends with beautiful memories. As she rises to the heavens above, she gets to look down on the ones she loves as she dances on the clouds with the love of her life Dave. A celebration of Kathy's life will take place on Saturday July 1st, 2023 at DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Ave, Broadhead. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at State Line Cemetery in Rock Grove, IL (10 miles south of Brodhead) followed by the reception at Putnam Park in Brodhead where food and beverages will be provided. DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead is assisting the family. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.
