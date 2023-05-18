Kathleen Podgorski

May 6, 1949 - May 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Kathleen Podgorski, age 74, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family, after a 7-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 6, 1949; the daughter of Samuel and Anne (Gempler) Pickett. Kathy Graduated from Monroe High School and attended UW-Whitewater. She worked as a medical technologist for over 40 years. Kathy was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending hours in her flower gardens. She was an animal lover and loved spending time with her two cats, Jack and George. She supported many animal charities.

