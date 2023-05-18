Janesville, WI - Kathleen Podgorski, age 74, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family, after a 7-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 6, 1949; the daughter of Samuel and Anne (Gempler) Pickett. Kathy Graduated from Monroe High School and attended UW-Whitewater. She worked as a medical technologist for over 40 years. Kathy was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending hours in her flower gardens. She was an animal lover and loved spending time with her two cats, Jack and George. She supported many animal charities.
Faith and family were the most important part of Kathy's life. She was an amazing mother to her two daughters, loving grandmother, and a devoted wife for 47 years. Kathy looked forward to many family vacations and opportunities to travel. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, watching movies, reading books, and never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. Kathy will be remembered for her good humor and as a sweet, loving, resilient and tough lady. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughters, Samantha (Nick) Podgorski and Jenny Podgorski; granddaughter, Leanne; and many other loving family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Podgorski as a living tribute
