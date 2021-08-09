Elkhorn, WI - Kathleen S. Peterson, 71 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday August 5, 2021. Kathy was born February 22, 1950 in Elkhorn, WI to the late Orlan and Ruth (Cripps) Anderson. She was co-valedictorian at Elkhorn High School, Class of 1968. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater in 1971. Kathy retired from Gateway Technical College in 2006, after a rewarding 33-year career. Her passion for helping others continued into her retirement with volunteering at VIP Services.
Kathy married her beloved husband Robert on June 4, 1972 at St. John's Lutheran Church, in Elkhorn. Her first love was her family. She also enjoyed gardening, crafts, going to breakfast with "the girls", spending countless hours assembling puzzles with Bob, and walking the family dogs.
Kathy is survived by Robert (Bob), her husband of 49 years; two sons; Scott Peterson, and Jeff (Liana Blint) Peterson; sister; Judy (Larry) Anderson-Mayer; and nieces Lisa, Nicole, Stephanie and Pam. She is preceded in death by her parents; Orlan and Ruth; and sister; Meredith Welsh. A Private Committal Service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in Kathleen's name to VIP Services 811 E. Geneva Street Elkhorn, WI 53121; or to Lakeland Animal Shelter 3615 WI-67 Delavan, WI 53115. An online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.