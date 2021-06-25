October 15, 1923 - June 14, 2021
Footville, WI - Kathleen N. Beggs, age 97, of Footville, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at home. Kathleen was born in Janesville on October 15, 1923; the daughter of Patrick and Annie (Dunphy) Ryan. She married Francis Beggs on May 5, 1945 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Footville, and they shared 48 years together before his passing on November 3, 1993. Kathleen was instrumental in running the farm that her family acquired in 1973, and was devoted to raising her nine boys. Kathleen and Francis were faithful members of St. Augustine for more than 30 years, and also were faithful members of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville for another 40 years. Kathleen will be dearly missed by her loving friends and family.
She is survived by eight sons: Patrick (Sandra) Beggs, Daniel (Deborah) Beggs, Edward (Suzanne) Beggs, Quentin (Janine) Beggs, Jack (Alice) Beggs, Bernard Beggs, Michael (Tammy) Beggs and Francis (Cindy) Beggs; eighteen grandchildren: Terrance Beggs, Ryan Beggs, Rachel Hanson, Katie Fitzgerald, Scott Beggs, Joseph Beggs, Angela Favreau, Sean Beggs, Meghan Beggs, Trisha Buggs, Elizabeth Beggs, Jamie Beggs, Brittany Beggs, Daniel Beggs, Matthew Beggs, William Beggs, Alan Beggs and James Beggs; fourteen great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Beggs in 1993; son, Alan Beggs in 1987; grandson, Nicholas Beggs; and siblings: Mabel Ryan, Eileen O'Leary, Mary Ryan, Alice Ryan, Charles Ryan and Raymond Ryan.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. No memorial donations are preferred at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com