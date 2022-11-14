Kathleen Mary "Kate" Johnson

Fond du Lac, WI - Kathleen "Kate" Mary Johnson, 73, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home. Kate was born on November 9, 1949 in Janesville, WI to the late Leonard and Mary Elizabeth (Donagan) Thompson. She graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1967. Kate married Otis Johnson in 1969 and later divorced in 2002. They had 6 children together. Kate worked at Skelly's Market, was a bookkeeper at Kmart, Robinson's Dry Cleaning, and worked in the kitchen and housekeeping department at Mercy Hospital. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved watching John Wayne movies, cooking, baking and listening to music.
Kate is survived by her 6 children: Jeff (Ann) Heistad-Johnson of East Troy, WI, Carrie (Mark) Schabacker of Rockford, IL, Margie (Taylor) Sinicke of Mayville, WI, Amos (Stanley Zur) Johnson of North Riverside, IL, Gwen (Brian) Turrittin of Fort Atkinson, WI, Anna (Ricky) Johnson of Mayville, WI; grandchildren: Cas, Bella, Sophie, Jake, Zach, Cole, Alex, Brandon, Cassidy, Trystian, Crystiana, Blaine, Julia; great-grandchildren: Otis, Hazilee, Faith, Brooklynn; siblings: Jim Thompson of Albany, WI, Joe (Kathy) Thompson of Milton, WI, Julie Meyer of Edgerton, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerry and Jack Thompson.
Memorial services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home form 12 PM until the start of the services. A luncheon will follow at Tri-County Community Center. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.