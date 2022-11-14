Kathleen Mary "Kate" Johnson

November 9, 1949 - November 9, 2022

Fond du Lac, WI - Kathleen "Kate" Mary Johnson, 73, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home. Kate was born on November 9, 1949 in Janesville, WI to the late Leonard and Mary Elizabeth (Donagan) Thompson. She graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1967. Kate married Otis Johnson in 1969 and later divorced in 2002. They had 6 children together. Kate worked at Skelly's Market, was a bookkeeper at Kmart, Robinson's Dry Cleaning, and worked in the kitchen and housekeeping department at Mercy Hospital. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved watching John Wayne movies, cooking, baking and listening to music.