June 24, 1960 - September 2, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Kathleen M. Weyrough, 60, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 24, 1960, daughter of Patricia and the late Gerald Dickman. Kathleen married Kurt M. Weyrough on August 14, 1993, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn. Kathleen was mostly a life time resident of the Elkhorn area, and a graduate of Elkhorn High School. She loved being a mom, reading books, and counted cross stitch.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Kurt; children, Brittany Pfaff and Austin Weyrough; mother, Patricia; sister, Cheryl (Donald) Pekul; brother-in-law, Kevin (Lori) Weyrough; mother-in-law, Judith Weyrough; father-in-law, Robert (Vicki) Weyrough; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald; and her niece, Raina Pekul.
A Visitation will take place at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, on Saturday September 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Memorial Service will take place after the Visitation at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Tom De Groot. Online Guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.