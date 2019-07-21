Kathleen M. Van Caster

January 23, 1950 - June 8, 2019

Mesa, AZ/Janesville, WI -- Kathleen M. (Wenzel) Van Caster, age 69, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Mesa, AZ, following complications from a stroke. Kathy was born January 23, 1950 in Janesville, the daughter of Richard and Esther Wenzel. She graduated from Parker High School, Class of 1968, and moved to Green Bay in 1979 where she raised her 2 children. Kathy moved to Mesa, AZ in 1995. She started each day at her favorite cafe before heading to work at Big Two Body Shop, where her coworkers became some of her closest friends. Kathy lived life to the fullest and always offered help to those in need. She enjoyed boating, fishing, making hand stamped cards, sharing meals with friends, and going to the casino.

She is survived by her mother, Esther; her son, Chad Dillenberg, of Beaverton, OR; her daughter, Paula Petraski, of Luxemburg, WI; her sister, Sandra Christensen; and brother, Bradley Wenzel, both of Janesville; and her three grandchildren: Kaylee, Braden, and Allison. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Richard. Even after death, Kathy continued to help others with the donation of her body to Research for Life.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Ave., with Rev. David Bergelin officiating. A visitation and reception will follow the services in the Fellowship Hall.

