Kathleen M. "Kathy" Heider

October 31, 1953 - April 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Heider passed away on April 12, 2021 after a nearly six year battle with stage 4 endometrial cancer. Kathy was born on October 31, 1953 at the Edgerton Hospital, the daughter of Victor Ballmer and G. Jean (Barrett) Ballmer. Kathy grew up on the family farm in Center Township, the oldest of six children.
Kathy attended the Crall School on Roherty Road for three years and then attended the Evansville Public Schools where she graduated with the EHS Class of 1971. She attended UW-Platteville right out of high school where she made some lifelong friends but after a year wasn't certain what she wanted to do so left school with a vow to get her degree in the future.
Kathy married Steven Heider on July 28, 1973 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Footville, WI.
After a few jobs, in February of 1978 Kathy began what she referred to in later life as her "first career" as a Route Sales Representative for Pepsi Cola Kantor bottling. Her boss said she was the first female rout sales rep for Pepsi in the Midwest. Kathy worked for Pepsi for 17 years and would often run into people later on who would ask if she still worked at Pepsi. She worked for several other companies as a Route Sales Rep including nine years for the Gonnella Baking Company. In January of 2008 she decided it was time to give up the route sales career and returned to school earning an Associate Degree in Technical Communications from Western Technical College in 2010. In 2012, Kathy began her "second career" as the PR Specialist for the Parkview School District which she continued until retiring in August 2020. In 2013, Kathy returned to school once more and received her Bachelor degree from UW-Green bay in May 2015.
Four things were especially important to Kathy: family, faith, friends, and 4-H.
Kathy had fond memories of gathering for the holidays at both set of grandparents with all of the aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bailing hay at grandpa Ballmer's was always fun with the cousins and uncle Ken even though everyone had to work hard. In later years the Barrett family reunions were always a great way to get together. Kathy also enjoyed hosting her family each Christmas. Most of the cousins on both side of the family are all still very close and keep in touch with each other, something that doesn't seem to happen so much today.
One of Kathy's favorite things to do was take her 1971 Chevelle and 1969 Chevelle or corvette to cruise nights at Shopiere or Evansville or local car shows and hang around with friends from Cruzin Group Club.
St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville was the heart of Kathy's faith as she was nearly a lifelong member. She was baptized, received First Penance, First Communion, Confirmation, and was married there. As an adult she was active in the Catholic Women/Christian Mothers for many years holding several offices, served several terms of Parish Council, was Secretary of the Finance Council for two terms, served as a lector, usher, Eucharistic Minister and taught several years as a religious education teacher.
Friends were equally important to Kathy. From "Fang and the Gang," the group of friends she made at Platteville, to the "Ladies of 71," to other friends Kathy really enjoyed keeping in touch with and enjoyed and appreciated all of the support they all gave her in these last months.
4-H was also an important part of Kathy's life. She was a project leader for Center 4-H for 35 years, club chairperson for Center 4-H for about 32 years, an officer on the Rock County 4-H senior council for many years and served a term on the State Adult Leaders Council. She also chaperoned Wisconsin 4-H and Youth Conference for 13 or 14 years.
Kathy is survived by her husband Steve, son Shawn Heider and daughter-in-law Shannon Radel, siblings: David Ballmer, Barbara (Randy) Braker, Dan Ballmer, Douglas (Myra) Ballmer, and Dean (Carol Ballmer, aunt Rose Hatlen, uncle Fran Barrett, sisters-in-law Marilyn Kidder and Marcia (Mark) Kelleher and brother-in-law David (Becky) Heider, nieces, nephews, and many cousin. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Jean Ballmer, granddaughter Hope Heider, and in-laws Gilbert and Lorraine Heider.
Mask will be required at the visitation and Mass due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville, with Fr. Paulraj Sellam officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church from 11:30 AM time of Mass. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Thank you to UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Lisa Barroilhet and Dr. Kristine Bradley for their excellent care and treatment over the years. A very special thank you to Agrace Hospice nurse Liz for her care of Kathy.
A memorial scholarship has been set up in Kathy's name with the Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship Program, C/O of Barbara Andrew, Treasurer, 6928 W State Rd 11, Janesville, WI 53548. Donations may also be made to Agrace Hospice Foundation, C/O Agrace, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.