January 19, 1927 - August 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kathleen Lorraine Olver, 92, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI. She was born January 19, 1927, in Pine Creek, WI, the daughter of Milan and Elizabeth (Cooper) Kutcher. Kathleen was a 1944 graduate of Merrillan High School, Merrillan, WI. She married Gerald "Jerry" C. Olver on September 21, 1946, in Merrillan, WI. He predeceased her on May 1, 2012. Kathleen worked at Camp McCoy, WI, from 1945-1946 during WWII. She worked with her husband during the years of Jerry's Auto Trim helping with book work. She was active in the Woman Christian Club of Beloit, WI. Kathleen was on a bowling league for years in Janesville at Playmore Bowl, and was a member of the YMCA. She would roller skate weekly with Jerry for years later in life and had a great group of friends at the Hartland Roller Rink. Kathleen was employed at Ben Franklin in Janesville, WI, for 25 years as the head cashier, retiring in June of 2007, at age 80 after they closed. She was very proud to say she worked there for 25 years and never missed a day of work. Kathleen was very famous for her homemade rolls and made them for weddings, potlucks and for her family. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church, Afton, WI.

Survivors include her children: Russell (Karen) Olver of Savannah, GA, Bruce (Becky) Olver of Orfordville, WI, Michael (Delores) Olver of Janesville, WI, Cindy (Jerild) King of Fort Wayne, IN, Judy Selck of Janesville, WI, Diane Neuenschwander of Evansville, WI, and Stuart (Trinh) Olver of Janesville, WI; daughter-in-law, Cindy Olver of Beloit, WI; 15 grandchildren: Kristie (Lane Furseth) Hennes, Scott Olver, Ryan (Heather) Olver, Erika (Chad) Risum, Matthew Olver, Mark (Erin) Olver, Sarah (Andrew) Duthie, Heather Washburn, Jessica Hockemeyer, Joshua (Jana) Selck, Jason Selck, Amber (Brad) Eader, Jonathan Neuenschwander, Nichole Olver and Tylor Schwab; 28 great grandchildren: Taylor and Mackenzie Hennes, Ava and Cullen Risum, Lane, Lakely, and Ivy Olver, Bryanna and Alayna Olver, Levi, Lily, Landon, and Lucy Duthie, Kayla (Ryan) Boucher, Alix Schilling, Ashley Karn, Joel, Jacob, Justin and Haley Hockemeyer, Jake, Jordy and Jensen Selck, Sadie and Beckett Eader, Connor and Christopher Schwab, Kadence Olver, Milo and Maya Maldonado; two great-great grandchildren, Dash Boucher and Ashton Hockemeyer; two brothers, Lawrence (Yvonne) and Ralph (Lollie) Kutcher; sister, Lila (Jim) Gorney; sister-in-law, Della Redjinski; several nieces and nephews; many special friends, family, and church family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Milan and Elizabeth Kutcher; in-laws, Cecil and Marie Olver; infant son, Jerry Wayne Olver; son, David J. Olver; son-in-law, Douglas Selck; sisters, Luella Schiess and Violet Casper; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Galauner, Farrel Olver and Ione Olver; brothers-in-law: Joe Galauner, Willard, Ronald, Robert and Richard Olver, John Scheiss, Norvan Casper and Chuck Redjinski.

Funeral services for Kathleen will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dennis Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.

The family would like to thank Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice for all the care given to our mother and grandmother.