Kathleen "Kay" Stacey

September 21, 1926 - February 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kathleen Penkert Joranlien "Kay" Stacey has ended her visit here on earth and has now gone home to heaven to be with our Heavenly Father. A long-time Janesville area resident, she died on February 5, 2021 in Tavares, FL where she had resided for several years. She was born on September 21, 1926 in Orfordville, WI, the daughter of Oscar and Eva (Hamblett) Penkert. She grew up in Orfordville and attended grade school and high school with the Class of 1945. In June of 1947 she and Alvin Joranlien were united in marriage. To this union a son, Derald Joranlien , was born.
Kay loved people, especially children, and she never met a stranger she could not relate to. She worked with the public most of her life. While living in Brodhead, WI, she worked at the Harris House. In Janesville, WI she worked at Lyle's Café and Deli, The Lounge and the Green Onion. In 1978 Kay and John Stacey were united in marriage at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Janesville. In 1980 she and her sister-in-law, Ellen (Bayruth) Higgins, took over the Sizzlin Grill on Franklin Street in Janesville. They shared good times together while gaining priceless memories. In 1986, Bayruth retired after many long hard hours of work. Kay carried on the business until September of 2013 at which time she sold it to Matt Kealey. She could not have carried on the business for 33 years with out her dedicated employees and the loyalty of her late husband, John, who left for his journey to heaven in February of 2008.
The loving family Kay leaves behind are her son, Derald Joranlien and his wife, Kay who reside in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. She was very close to her grandchildren, Vicky (Aaron) Oncken of Bauxite, AR and Derak (Trish) Joranlien of Janesville, WI. Her great-grandchildren were extra special to Kay. They are Kaylee and Brayden Oncken, children of Vicky and Aaron and Derak's daughter, Lauren Joranlien Brown (Joe). When Kay and John were married, she acquired quite an extended family. A daughter, Marie (Shawn) Rose and their children, Nick and Lizzy Rose. A son, Glen Stacey and his children, Andy Stacey and Amber (Joe) Pierson and their daughter, Becca. And a son, David Stacey and his wife, Pat. Kay also leaves behind many close friends whom she dearly loved.
Kay's request to her family and friends is for them to remember all the good times, the wonderful friendships forged over the years in both Wisconsin and Florida, and all the cherished memories they shared together. No tears - just the happy memories.
Per Kay's wish, there will be no services held. A private burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville at a later date.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME