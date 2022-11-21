Kathleen "Kathy" Punzel

July 25, 1952 - November 8, 2022

Janesville, WI - Kathleen "Kathy" Punzel, age 70, of Janesville, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Janesville on July 25, 1952; the daughter of Donald and Delores (Osmond) Churchill. After graduating from Parker High School in 1971, Kathy married Allen Punzel on October 7, 1972 at the First Baptist Church in Janesville; and they were blessed with a daughter, Jill. Kathy and Allen were High School sweethearts and had recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Kathy worked as a Dental Assistant for the Agard & Lipker Dental Office for 33 years. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, and her family will treasure and honor her influence for rest of their lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Punzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.