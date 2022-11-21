Janesville, WI - Kathleen "Kathy" Punzel, age 70, of Janesville, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Janesville on July 25, 1952; the daughter of Donald and Delores (Osmond) Churchill. After graduating from Parker High School in 1971, Kathy married Allen Punzel on October 7, 1972 at the First Baptist Church in Janesville; and they were blessed with a daughter, Jill. Kathy and Allen were High School sweethearts and had recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Kathy worked as a Dental Assistant for the Agard & Lipker Dental Office for 33 years. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, and her family will treasure and honor her influence for rest of their lives.
Kathy is dearly missed by her husband, Allen Punzel; daughter, Jill (Phil) Trumpy; her father, Donald Churchill; grandchildren: Emma, Joseph and Ryan Trumpy; siblings, Gail Wimmer and Mike John Churchill; and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delores Churchill.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting Kathy's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Punzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
