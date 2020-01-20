Kathleen "Kathy" Bradley

September 12, 1945 - January 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kathleen "Kathy" M. Bradley, 74, Janesville, passed away Thursday January 16, 2019 at Agrace Hospice, with her husband Bill at her side. She was born September 12, 1945 in Iowa to Andrew Poll and Doris (Moorehead) Hughey. On January 4, 1969 Kathleen married William L. Bradley in Janesville. Kathy graduated from St Joseph School of Nursing and began her career as a registered nurse where she worked at the Rock County Health Care Center. She loved animals and you could find her volunteering at the Humane Society.

Kathy is survived by her husband William; children: Craig Bradley, Keith (Janet) Bradley and Julie Bradley; grandchildren: Logan, Kaitlyn, and Kevin; her mother Doris Hughey; her brothers: Chuck Poll, Jim Poll, and John Poll; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Andrew Poll.

A private graveside service for Kathy was held at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.