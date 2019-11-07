January 30, 1951 - October 24, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Kathleen Jan Tague, 68, of Fort Atkinson, WI, was given her wings after a courageous battle with cancer in the early morning hours of October 24, 2019. She was born at Great Lakes Naval Hospital on January 30, 1951, to Stewart and Doris (Hume) Kreger, and was the first of 4 daughters. The family moved to Rodgers Park in Chicago, where she graduated from Nicholas Senn High in 1969. Kathy moved to Janesville in 1981, where she started working with her Seneca family, and retired from Seneca as a Manager in Customer Service.

Kathy leaves behind her loving husband, Steve Tague; two sons, Matthew (Laura) Charlet, and Michael (Amanda) Charlet; three special daughters: Nikki and Brenda (Yanke) and Lara Melvin-Tague; three sisters: Korliss Courtney of Ft. Atkinson, Kayle (Russ) Rossberg of Sun Prairie, and Kamille Ackerberg of Beloit; four grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and close friends. Kathy will be truly missed by all she touched.

Celebration of Kathy's Life will be November 9, 2019 at TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave. Janesville from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The family would like to thank everyone at UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, and Rainbow hospice of Jefferson County.