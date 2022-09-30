Kathleen J. Fry

La Porte, TX - Kathleen "Kay" Joanne Fry, 73, of La Porte, Texas gracefully passed away surrounded by her family on June 25, 2022. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on January 29, 1949, to Leo and Agnes Frei. Her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of her family and friends who will greatly miss her. Kay met the love of her life, Harold and they were married in 1972, and spent 24 beautiful years together making memories. Kay and Harold had a happy life with their son, Jon. "Oma" to her grandchildren and "Kay" to her friends, family and colleagues, she was deeply devoted to her family. Her son and her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she delighted in their accomplishments. Kay worked in accounting for Deer Park Hospital, Memorial Southmore Hospital and Furmanite. In her free time, she could be found knitting and crocheting. She had a passion for creating cross-stitch and crocheted items that will be treasured for years to come by her loved ones. She also loved jigsaw puzzles and weekend conversations with family.
She is survived by her son, Jon and his former wife, Amy Fry; her grandson, Ashtyn Fry; her granddaughters, Ella Fry and Sophia Fry; her brothers: Robert Frei and wife Mary, Thomas Frei and wife Cheri, Jim Frei and wife Yvonne, Jerry Frei and wife Jennifer; and her sister, Kris Schroeder and husband Mark; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Frei; and by her husband, Harold Fry. Her mother, Agnes Frei passed Sunday, September 25, 2022.
A service was held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Earthman Baytown Funeral Home in Baytown, TX. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has also assisted her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Fry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
