Kathleen G. (Schensky) Jenks

March 23, 1928 - September 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Kathleen G. Jenks, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Milton Senior Living. Kathy was born and raised in Vilas, now known as Cottage Grove, WI, on March 23, 1928; the daughter of Otto and Mae (Genske) Schensky. The second-born of four children, Kathy adored spending time with her grandparents. One day she met a mysterious man at a dance who thought it was funny to give her a made-up name. When she discovered his real name, she married him anyway! She and Russell Jenks married in 1948 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, in Hope, WI. Married for over 70 years, they had two children, John and Linda. Kathy adored her new in-laws, Ralph and Myrtle, and new sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Alex. They loved spending time with them at the farm.

