Janesville, WI - Kathleen G. Clark, age 83, of Janesville, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. She was born in Rockford, IL on July 14, 1938, the daughter of Ralph and Ellen (Diamond) Hefron. Kathleen was a teacher at Edison Middle School for over 20 years and was very active at school in their many programs. She loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed playing blackjack and even moved to Las Vegas to become a dealer at the Casino's and loved traveling. Kathleen was a member of the Red Hat Society, ABWA, JREA and First Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Dennis (Terre) Hubler of Oregon, WI, John (Jodi Nellis) Hubler of Janesville and Todd (Lorraine St. Germaine) Hubler of McFarland; 3 grandchildren: Matthew Hubler, Nicholas Hubler and Henry Hubler; 4 siblings: Ed (Sue) Hefron, Dan (Daleen) Hefron, Gary Hefron and Jill (Mitch) Benson; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard (Judie) Hefron.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, with Rev. David Nelsestuen officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery following the service. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
