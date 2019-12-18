March 17, 1949 - December 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kathleen F. Johnson, 70, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. Kathie was born on March 17, 1949 in Little Falls, MN, to Freda Marguerite Delesrude Lewis and Edwin Frank Lewis of Janesville, WI. She grew up in Bloomington, MN, attending public school there until graduating from Bloomington High School in 1965. She attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN. She married Stephen Johnson on December 14, 1974, in a small chapel wedding at 1st Lutheran Church in Janesville. Kathie loved life. She was an artisan, loving to quilt, knit, create jewelry. She left many remembrances for her family. She loved family gatherings. Kathie left her loved ones with the blessing of knowing that we will again be together with Christ in heaven. Kathie lived in Shreveport, LA, area from 1978 to 2014, when she and Steve moved back to Janesville. She has many Louisiana friends, especially her "thread bender" quilting group. She was a Stephen Minister Leader in her church, and served for several years on the church council. One of her most rewarding church activities was when she was president of the outreach ministry day care.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her sister, Karen Russell; special friend and cousin Marge Boylen; sister and brothers-in-law: Mary Ann and Bruce Johnson of Lake Mills, WI, Faith and Ted Fisher of Auburn, CA, Penny and Joe Eichers of Grafton, WI and Jim Jenson of Foley, MN. Kathie and Steve did not have children. She loved her family, especially her 12 nephews and nieces; and her 22 great nephew and nieces. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Amanda Delesrude of Spring Valley Township, WI; her grandparents John W. and Frances Hess Lewis of Janesville; many aunts; uncles and cousins from the surrounding area; sister, Susan Elizabeth Lewis Sartwell Jensen of Foley, MN, sister, Sandra Helan Lewis Crawford of Sanford, FL; and her nephew, Bill Russell of Janesville.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton, with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. Burial will follow at time of fellowship after the services at Lake Mills Cemetery. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hope Lutheran Church, 335 Dairyland Dr. Milton, WI 53563, Gift's Men's Shelter https://www.gifts-shelter.org/ways-to-give/donate-now, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital stjude.org/donatetoday or your memorial of choice.

