Kathleen (Densch) "Kathy" Meicher

January 17, 1961 - May 26, 2021
Fort Wayne, IN - Kathleen "Kathy" (Densch) Meicher, 60, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Beloit Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. She was born January 17, 1961 in Beloit, Wisconsin, daughter of the late William and Wilma (Lenz) Densch. Kathy was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and was able to utilize her passion for cooking at East Allen County Schools for 16 years. She loved traveling and spending time, walking, and playing with her dogs. Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Nicholas Meicher of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Pam Densch and Mary (Steve Willis) Densch, both of Beloit, WI. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date in Beloit, WI. Memorials to honor Kathy may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Meicher family.