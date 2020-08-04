September 17, 1928 - July 31, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kathleen Avonne Fisher, age 91, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Milton Senior Living. She was the daughter of Frank and Frances (Meyer) Kratochwill. She was born on September 17, 1928. She graduated from Muscoda High School in 1946 where she was active in band, choir, cheerleading, forensics, drama and the recipient of the D.A.R. award. She performed in plays at the Wisconsin State Fair and won a gold medal in state competition doing Edgar Allen Poe's "Beyond the Last Mile." Kathleen married Gerald C. Fisher in Muscoda on May 27, 1950. In Janesville, she played in the Parker Pen Band, was active in Janesville Little Theater, served in the Roosevelt PTA, was a den mother for cub scouts, a girl scout leader, active in C.A.T.S. and YMCA swim parents. Kathleen was employed by the Brittingham and Hixon Lumber Company district office and for 25 years at K-Mart. She was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church. With her family she enjoyed camping throughout the United States. She was also active in the Janesville Family Campers Club and she enjoyed ice skating. Above all, Kate treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Kathleen is survived by five children: Charles (Cristy), Thomas, James, Peggy (Dan) Karleski all of Janesville and Jill (Dan) Wanke of Madison; 12 grandchildren: Sara (David) Schumacher, Erik, Megan, Paul, Douglas (Amy Van Rens) and Brett Fisher, Anna (Chris) Neufeld, James (Megan) Wanke, Julia (Cody) Zeimetz and Michael (Lauren Yaeger) Wanke, Nickolas (Lauren Erstad) and Kendra Karleski; 12 great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Lydia Schumacher, Charles, Ryan and George Fisher, Matthew and Jack Johnson, Lane Fisher, Haley and Cody Neufeld, Cameron and Jordan Wanke; one sister, Nancy Sherman of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Fisher on September 20, 2009 and her parents.
Due to the current health regulations, private family services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME followed by burial in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church.
A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO MILTON SENIOR LIVING AND AGRACE HOSPICE FOR THE LOVING CARE KATHLEEN RECEIVED.