April 19, 1950 - July 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kathleen Annette Kettle, age 70, of Janesville, WI passed away at her home on Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2020. She was born in Janesville on April 18, 1950, the daughter of Dale and Mary (Nickols) Lawton. She grew up in Janesville and was a member of the first graduating class of Janesville Parker High School in 1968. Kathleen married John W. Kettle on December 20, 1978. She was employed by General Motors for 32 years. Kathleen was a life member of the A V V A and served on the board of Company A 192nd Tank Battalion's memorial committee. She was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95. She enjoyed flower gardening, crafting and was especially fond of her time with her family.
Kathy, the beloved wife, mother, Yaya, sister, aunt and friend is survived by her husband, John Kettle; three children: William (Sara) Kettle, Katie (Justin) Bell, Amy Kettle all of Janesville; five grandchildren: Lucas, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Sophie and Jackson; her brother, Michael (Suzy) Lawton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Bob. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Robert Lawton.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.